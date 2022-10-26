WES (Western Midstream Partners LP) climbed 1.44 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) stock priced at $27.76, up 1.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.22 and dropped to $27.40 before settling in for the closing price of $27.74. WES’s price has ranged from $18.95 to $29.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 83.70%. With a float of $386.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $403.03 million.

The firm has a total of 1127 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.06, operating margin of +36.43, and the pretax margin is +34.63.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Western Midstream Partners LP is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 252,500,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 10,000,000 shares at a rate of $25.25, taking the stock ownership to the 190,281,578 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 10,000,000 for $25.25, making the entire transaction worth $252,500,000. This insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in total.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.75 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +33.23 while generating a return on equity of 31.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.70% during the next five years compared to 7.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Western Midstream Partners LP’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Western Midstream Partners LP, WES], we can find that recorded value of 0.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Western Midstream Partners LP’s (WES) raw stochastic average was set at 81.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.74. The third major resistance level sits at $29.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.80.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.61 billion, the company has a total of 386,450K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,877 M while annual income is 916,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 876,420 K while its latest quarter income was 306,320 K.