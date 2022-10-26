Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -14.01% last month.

On October 25, 2022, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) opened at $56.99, higher 1.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.14 and dropped to $56.65 before settling in for the closing price of $56.53. Price fluctuations for WYNN have ranged from $50.20 to $99.00 over the past 52 weeks.
It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -2.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 65.70% at the time writing. With a float of $103.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.47 million.
The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 26950 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.00, operating margin of -10.30, and the pretax margin is -26.88.
Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider and Institutional Ownership
A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 132,274. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $66.14, taking the stock ownership to the 6,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $67.11, making the entire transaction worth $134,220. This insider now owns 8,781 shares in total.
Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Latest Financial update
If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.15) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.
According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.
Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators
Check out the current performance indicators for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60.
For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.72, a number that is poised to hit -1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in one year’s time.
Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)
The latest stats from [Wynn Resorts Limited, WYNN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.72 million was superior to 3.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.77.
During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 29.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.
At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $58.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $58.90. The third major resistance level sits at $59.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.92. The third support level lies at $55.19 if the price breaches the second support level.
Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats
There are currently 113,730K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,764 M according to its annual income of -755,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 908,830 K and its income totaled -130,050 K.