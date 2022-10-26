ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.61 million

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $16.85, up 7.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.61 and dropped to $16.85 before settling in for the closing price of $16.88. Over the past 52 weeks, ZIP has traded in a range of $13.78-$32.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -97.20%. With a float of $26.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.79 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1150 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.26, operating margin of -1.13, and the pretax margin is -1.25.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of ZIPRECRUITER INC. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 89.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 20, was worth 31,666. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 1,787 shares at a rate of $17.72, taking the stock ownership to the 75,273 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 1,786 for $17.30, making the entire transaction worth $30,898. This insider now owns 77,060 shares in total.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +0.26 while generating a return on equity of 1.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -97.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s (ZIP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.8 million, its volume of 0.54 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s (ZIP) raw stochastic average was set at 55.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.87 in the near term. At $19.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.35.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.05 billion has total of 118,851K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 741,140 K in contrast with the sum of 3,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 239,940 K and last quarter income was 13,110 K.