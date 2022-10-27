3.50% volatility in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) last month: This is a red flag warning

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $43.25, up 3.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.69 and dropped to $42.74 before settling in for the closing price of $43.23. Over the past 52 weeks, IART has traded in a range of $40.67-$74.98.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 9.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 25.90%. With a float of $72.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.17 million.

In an organization with 3800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.12, operating margin of +16.84, and the pretax margin is +13.92.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 65,020. In this transaction Executive Vice President &CHRO of this company sold 1,165 shares at a rate of $55.81, taking the stock ownership to the 17,997 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Director sold 8,000 for $55.78, making the entire transaction worth $446,266. This insider now owns 40,825 shares in total.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.8) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.96 while generating a return on equity of 10.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.20% during the next five years compared to 16.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s (IART) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.73 million. That was better than the volume of 0.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s (IART) raw stochastic average was set at 18.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.44. However, in the short run, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.28. Second resistance stands at $45.96. The third major resistance level sits at $47.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.38.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.67 billion has total of 83,504K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,542 M in contrast with the sum of 169,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 397,820 K and last quarter income was 44,790 K.