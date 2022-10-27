3D Systems Corporation (DDD) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.50

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.33% at $9.07. During the day, the stock rose to $9.40 and sunk to $9.01 before settling in for the price of $9.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DDD posted a 52-week range of $7.61-$34.97.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 300.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $127.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.45.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1721 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.85, operating margin was -5.06 and Pretax Margin of +51.90.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. 3D Systems Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 68.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 09, this organization’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec sold 6,767 shares at the rate of 10.06, making the entire transaction reach 68,076 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 186,221. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 08, Company’s EVP & CTO (Regenerative Med) sold 26,386 for 10.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 288,803. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,634 in total.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +52.31 while generating a return on equity of 50.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 300.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 56.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.99, and its Beta score is 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.95.

In the same vein, DDD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.93 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.