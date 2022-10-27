A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) as it 5-day change was 3.29%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 26, 2022, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) set off with pace as it heaved 2.24% to $77.56. During the day, the stock rose to $78.645 and sunk to $76.15 before settling in for the price of $75.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DAR posted a 52-week range of $55.71-$87.59.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 119.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $158.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.14.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9900 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.90, operating margin was +11.70 and Pretax Margin of +17.34.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Darling Ingredients Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 97.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s EVP – Chief Strategy Officer sold 12,374 shares at the rate of 82.70, making the entire transaction reach 1,023,330 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 109,496. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s EVP & Chief Admin Officer sold 25,000 for 80.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,020,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,489 in total.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.27) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +13.74 while generating a return on equity of 21.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 119.40% and is forecasted to reach 7.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 42.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.53, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.23.

In the same vein, DAR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.19, a figure that is expected to reach 1.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Darling Ingredients Inc., DAR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.34 million was inferior to the volume of 1.42 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.18% While, its Average True Range was 3.46.