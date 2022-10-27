A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) as it 5-day change was 3.57%

As on October 26, 2022, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.10% to $0.09. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1027 and sunk to $0.082 before settling in for the price of $0.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DBGI posted a 52-week range of $0.06-$6.64.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -311.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1145, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6034.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 58 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.08, operating margin was -252.93 and Pretax Margin of -441.12.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Digital Brands Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.10%, in contrast to 10.00% institutional ownership.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -426.61.

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -311.60%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.32.

In the same vein, DBGI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.98.

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Digital Brands Group Inc., DBGI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 43.6 million was better the volume of 4.65 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.0215.