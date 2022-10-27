Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Moves 2.46% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 26, 2022, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) set off with pace as it heaved 2.46% to $81.65. During the day, the stock rose to $83.12 and sunk to $79.55 before settling in for the price of $79.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACHC posted a 52-week range of $50.07-$86.75.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -3.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 99.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $81.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $70.75.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 07, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 82.54, making the entire transaction reach 412,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 73,811. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 08, Company’s EVP, GC and Secretary sold 12,214 for 81.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 997,517. This particular insider is now the holder of 149,147 in total.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.78) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 99.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.85, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 45.07.

In the same vein, ACHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., ACHC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.83 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.58 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.13% While, its Average True Range was 2.94.