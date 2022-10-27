AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Open at price of $8.00: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 26, 2022, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) set off with pace as it heaved 0.13% to $7.92. During the day, the stock rose to $8.1887 and sunk to $7.88 before settling in for the price of $7.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGNC posted a 52-week range of $7.30-$16.64.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 286.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $526.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $520.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.03.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. AGNC Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 45.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 11, this organization’s Director, Executive Chair sold 200,000 shares at the rate of 14.10, making the entire transaction reach 2,819,760 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 667,920. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 11, Company’s Director, Executive Chair sold 400,000 for 14.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,639,520. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,066,178 in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.59) by $0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 286.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.90.

In the same vein, AGNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Going through the that latest performance of [AGNC Investment Corp., AGNC]. Its last 5-days volume of 18.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 11.81 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.