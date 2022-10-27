Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) volume hits 1.27 million: A New Opening for Investors

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 1.68% to $221.64. During the day, the stock rose to $229.56 and sunk to $217.98 before settling in for the price of $217.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALGN posted a 52-week range of $192.63-$713.33.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 29.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $233.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $330.08.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Align Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 91.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 264.42, making the entire transaction reach 264,420 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,190. Preceding that transaction, on May 04, Company’s President and CEO bought 6,700 for 298.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,999,842. This particular insider is now the holder of 174,801 in total.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $2 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.23) by -$0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.80% and is forecasted to reach 10.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 43.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Align Technology Inc. (ALGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 11.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.40, and its Beta score is 1.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 42.54.

In the same vein, ALGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.80, a figure that is expected to reach 2.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)

[Align Technology Inc., ALGN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.62% While, its Average True Range was 11.26.