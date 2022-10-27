American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.46

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.03% to $14.00. During the day, the stock rose to $14.44 and sunk to $13.9901 before settling in for the price of $14.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAL posted a 52-week range of $11.65-$22.35.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $650.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $642.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.51.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 123400 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.09, operating margin was -16.95 and Pretax Margin of -8.53.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Airlines industry. American Airlines Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 54.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 18, this organization’s EVP Chief Commercial Officer sold 1,851 shares at the rate of 13.59, making the entire transaction reach 25,155 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 80,006. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s SVP, Chief Commercial Officer sold 12,678 for 14.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 189,916. This particular insider is now the holder of 82,453 in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.76) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -6.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20.

In the same vein, AAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

[American Airlines Group Inc., AAL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.