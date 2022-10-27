American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) recent quarterly performance of -67.03% is not showing the real picture

As on October 26, 2022, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) started slowly as it slid -9.28% to $0.26. During the day, the stock rose to $0.28 and sunk to $0.25 before settling in for the price of $0.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AREB posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$7.42.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4496, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4275.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.33, operating margin was -335.56 and Pretax Margin of -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry. American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.28%, in contrast to 2.00% institutional ownership.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -618.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in the upcoming year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.61.

In the same vein, AREB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.98, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [American Rebel Holdings Inc., AREB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 12.62 million was better the volume of 1.77 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.0683.