AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) 14-day ATR is 0.04: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.23% to $0.21. During the day, the stock rose to $0.249 and sunk to $0.1961 before settling in for the price of $0.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANPC posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$2.84.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2001, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4064.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 89 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +68.13, operating margin was -589.60 and Pretax Margin of -674.96.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.09%, in contrast to 2.20% institutional ownership.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -659.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in the upcoming year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.35.

In the same vein, ANPC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.00, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

[AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd., ANPC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.0430.