Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) with a beta value of 1.68 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On October 25, 2022, Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) opened at $4.89, higher 6.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.33 and dropped to $4.89 before settling in for the closing price of $4.91. Price fluctuations for ARLO have ranged from $4.28 to $11.79 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 18.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.70% at the time writing. With a float of $84.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 353 employees.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arlo Technologies Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 74.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 7,942. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,133 shares at a rate of $7.01, taking the stock ownership to the 189,729 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Director sold 122,636 for $8.00, making the entire transaction worth $981,088. This insider now owns 27,397 shares in total.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO)

Looking closely at Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Arlo Technologies Inc.’s (ARLO) raw stochastic average was set at 24.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.26. However, in the short run, Arlo Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.40. Second resistance stands at $5.58. The third major resistance level sits at $5.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.52.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Key Stats

There are currently 87,632K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 414.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 435,140 K according to its annual income of -56,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 118,980 K and its income totaled -11,560 K.