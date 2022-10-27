Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) kicked off at the price of $77.19: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $75.61, plunging -3.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.655 and dropped to $75.03 before settling in for the closing price of $79.67. Within the past 52 weeks, AWI’s price has moved between $73.25 and $118.14.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 5.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 322.20%. With a float of $45.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2950 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.68, operating margin of +15.20, and the pretax margin is +21.93.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 129,825. In this transaction SVP Americas of this company sold 1,365 shares at a rate of $95.11, taking the stock ownership to the 45,053 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s SVP, Human Resources sold 1,000 for $95.00, making the entire transaction worth $95,000. This insider now owns 12,895 shares in total.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.37) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +16.91 while generating a return on equity of 38.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 322.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.37% during the next five years compared to 17.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 71.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.04, a number that is poised to hit 1.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.36 million, its volume of 0.45 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.47.

During the past 100 days, Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s (AWI) raw stochastic average was set at 18.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $78.22 in the near term. At $79.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $80.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $72.97.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.48 billion based on 46,391K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,107 M and income totals 183,200 K. The company made 321,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 52,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.