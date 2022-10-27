Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) EPS is poised to hit 0.64 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 1.32% to $23.76. During the day, the stock rose to $24.01 and sunk to $23.595 before settling in for the price of $23.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASB posted a 52-week range of $17.45-$25.78.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 0.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.45.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +33.80 and Pretax Margin of +41.13.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Associated Banc-Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 82.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 25, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 12,659 shares at the rate of 23.48, making the entire transaction reach 297,170 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 73,022. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 02, Company’s Director sold 4,000 for 20.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 81,407. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,326 in total.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.44) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +32.87 while generating a return on equity of 8.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc-Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.46, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.56.

In the same vein, ASB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

[Associated Banc-Corp, ASB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.76.