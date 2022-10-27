Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.83

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) established initial surge of 2.02% at $40.85, as the Stock market unbolted on October 26, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $42.80 and sunk to $39.93 before settling in for the price of $40.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXSM posted a 52-week range of $20.63-$71.98.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.38.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Axsome Therapeutics Inc. industry. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.89%, in contrast to 55.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 19, this organization’s Director bought 3,950 shares at the rate of 37.30, making the entire transaction reach 147,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 120,756. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 428 for 34.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,968. This particular insider is now the holder of 201 in total.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$1) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -201.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.30% and is forecasted to reach -2.62 in the upcoming year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 199.42.

In the same vein, AXSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.92, a figure that is expected to reach -1.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Axsome Therapeutics Inc., AXSM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.27 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.64% While, its Average True Range was 2.86.