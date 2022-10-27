Baidu Inc. (BIDU) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.72

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 26, 2022, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) set off with pace as it heaved 3.67% to $84.19. During the day, the stock rose to $86.56 and sunk to $80.58 before settling in for the price of $81.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BIDU posted a 52-week range of $73.58-$175.37.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 12.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $345.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $271.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $121.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $136.32.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 45500 workers. It has generated 3,297,590 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 261,597. The stock had 9.41 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.34, operating margin was +8.45 and Pretax Margin of +9.41.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Baidu Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.60%, in contrast to 36.60% institutional ownership.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.01) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +7.93 while generating a return on equity of 5.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Baidu Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.80% and is forecasted to reach 65.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.37% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Baidu Inc. (BIDU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.17.

In the same vein, BIDU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.00, a figure that is expected to reach 15.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 65.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Going through the that latest performance of [Baidu Inc., BIDU]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.52 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.4 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.53% While, its Average True Range was 6.67.