Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) 14-day ATR is 0.15: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.12% to $2.31. During the day, the stock rose to $2.405 and sunk to $2.28 before settling in for the price of $2.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BKKT posted a 52-week range of $1.98-$50.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $573.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.66.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 579 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -465.09 and Pretax Margin of -742.70.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.80%, in contrast to 29.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 26, this organization’s Director sold 7,500 shares at the rate of 2.33, making the entire transaction reach 17,482 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,312,690. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s Director sold 16,000 for 2.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 43,680. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,320,190 in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -464.57 while generating a return on equity of -56.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in the upcoming year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.76.

In the same vein, BKKT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

[Bakkt Holdings Inc., BKKT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.