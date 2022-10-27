Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) recent quarterly performance of 9.80% is not showing the real picture

As on October 26, 2022, Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) started slowly as it slid -1.82% to $2.69. During the day, the stock rose to $2.70 and sunk to $2.625 before settling in for the price of $2.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SAN posted a 52-week range of $2.26-$4.01.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -3.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 192.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.79 billion, simultaneously with a float of $16.79 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.96.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Banco Santander S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.00%, in contrast to 2.00% institutional ownership.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 192.90%.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.00, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83.

In the same vein, SAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.54.

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Banco Santander S.A., SAN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.12 million was lower the volume of 6.85 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.09.