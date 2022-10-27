Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) EPS growth this year is 34.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.75% to $1.12. During the day, the stock rose to $1.18 and sunk to $1.10 before settling in for the price of $1.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTBT posted a 52-week range of $0.94-$14.25.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 91.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $86.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3045, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3337.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 12 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.36, operating margin was +13.60 and Pretax Margin of +9.08.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Bit Digital Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.40%, in contrast to 15.20% institutional ownership.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.01) by -$0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +5.06 while generating a return on equity of 4.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.40%.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 19.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.21.

In the same vein, BTBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

[Bit Digital Inc., BTBT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.0888.