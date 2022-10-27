BlackBerry Limited (BB) Moves -0.88% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.88% at $4.53. During the day, the stock rose to $4.61 and sunk to $4.455 before settling in for the price of $4.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BB posted a 52-week range of $3.94-$12.39.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -11.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $577.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $567.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.22.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. BlackBerry Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.20%, in contrast to 56.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 26, this organization’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 7,805 shares at the rate of 5.13, making the entire transaction reach 40,040 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 242,105. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 26, Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 7,025 for 5.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 36,038. This particular insider is now the holder of 79,642 in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 8/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BlackBerry Limited (BB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.69.

In the same vein, BB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.68 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.66 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.