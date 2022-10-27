Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.13

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price increase of 0.16% at $6.46. During the day, the stock rose to $6.51 and sunk to $6.30 before settling in for the price of $6.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDN posted a 52-week range of $5.95-$14.88.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -96.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $171.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $168.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.57.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s Director sold 7,500 shares at the rate of 14.02, making the entire transaction reach 105,150 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 87,040. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 04, Company’s Executive Vice President & CFO sold 5,000 for 13.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 68,863. This particular insider is now the holder of 228,873 in total.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -96.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -18.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $100.94, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 52.61.

In the same vein, BDN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.67 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.83 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.