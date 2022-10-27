Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Open at price of $31.14: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 26, 2022, Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) set off with pace as it heaved 0.26% to $31.10. During the day, the stock rose to $33.28 and sunk to $31.08 before settling in for the price of $31.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EAT posted a 52-week range of $21.47-$46.57.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.36.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 62025 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.80, operating margin was +4.93 and Pretax Margin of +3.03.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 09, this organization’s EVP & Chief Admin Officer sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 29.66, making the entire transaction reach 296,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,441. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s SVP & Co-COO, Chili’s sold 500 for 30.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,455. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,659 in total.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.02) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +3.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.64% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brinker International Inc. (EAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.97, and its Beta score is 2.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.00.

In the same vein, EAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brinker International Inc. (EAT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Brinker International Inc., EAT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.92 million was inferior to the volume of 1.05 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.35% While, its Average True Range was 1.67.