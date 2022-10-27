Brunswick Corporation (BC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.60

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 26, 2022, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) set off with pace as it heaved 2.11% to $72.09. During the day, the stock rose to $73.60 and sunk to $69.63 before settling in for the price of $70.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BC posted a 52-week range of $61.89-$103.93.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 5.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $72.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $78.56.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 18582 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.77, operating margin was +14.24 and Pretax Margin of +12.60.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Leisure industry. Brunswick Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 96.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 01, this organization’s Director sold 180 shares at the rate of 80.69, making the entire transaction reach 14,524 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,329. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 01, Company’s Director sold 346 for 80.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,919. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,159 in total.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.32) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +10.18 while generating a return on equity of 34.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.50% and is forecasted to reach 11.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brunswick Corporation (BC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.99, and its Beta score is 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82.

In the same vein, BC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.02, a figure that is expected to reach 2.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brunswick Corporation (BC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Brunswick Corporation, BC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.58 million was inferior to the volume of 0.79 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.04% While, its Average True Range was 2.72.