Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.5376: Right on the Precipice

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.02% to $0.16. During the day, the stock rose to $0.17 and sunk to $0.16 before settling in for the price of $0.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CEI posted a 52-week range of $0.15-$1.98.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -40.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $509.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $452.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $77.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2544, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5376.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.37, operating margin was -1354.20 and Pretax Margin of -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Camber Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.10%, in contrast to 6.20% institutional ownership.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.10%.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 154.04.

In the same vein, CEI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.84.

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

[Camber Energy Inc., CEI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.0143.