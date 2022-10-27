Can UFP Industries Inc.’s (UFPI) drop of -6.45% in a week be considered a lucky break?

UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $67.73, up 3.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.995 and dropped to $67.73 before settling in for the closing price of $67.31. Over the past 52 weeks, UFPI has traded in a range of $64.12-$94.80.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 21.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 114.50%. With a float of $59.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.29, operating margin of +8.39, and the pretax margin is +8.41.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Lumber & Wood Production Industry. The insider ownership of UFP Industries Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 2,540,077. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 27,996 shares at a rate of $90.73, taking the stock ownership to the 236,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 12,500 for $93.21, making the entire transaction worth $1,165,125. This insider now owns 317,709 shares in total.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.41) by $0.82. This company achieved a net margin of +6.00 while generating a return on equity of 30.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to 39.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at UFP Industries Inc.’s (UFPI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI)

The latest stats from [UFP Industries Inc., UFPI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.49 million was superior to 0.31 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.90.

During the past 100 days, UFP Industries Inc.’s (UFPI) raw stochastic average was set at 17.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $70.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $71.33. The third major resistance level sits at $72.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.80. The third support level lies at $65.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.37 billion has total of 61,623K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,636 M in contrast with the sum of 535,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,323 M and last quarter income was 167,240 K.