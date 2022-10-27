Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) 14-day ATR is 1.80: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 26, 2022, Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) set off with pace as it heaved 1.61% to $74.91. During the day, the stock rose to $75.45 and sunk to $74.10 before settling in for the price of $73.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CAH posted a 52-week range of $45.85-$74.52.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -260.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $273.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $260.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $69.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.25.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 46500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.44, operating margin was +0.92 and Pretax Margin of -0.42.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Distribution industry. Cardinal Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 92.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 49.17, making the entire transaction reach 491,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,969.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.52) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -0.51 while generating a return on equity of -172.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -260.90% and is forecasted to reach 6.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.32.

In the same vein, CAH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.96 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cardinal Health Inc., CAH]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.79 million was inferior to the volume of 2.81 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.02% While, its Average True Range was 1.79.