Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) EPS is poised to hit 1.00 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 26, 2022, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) set off with pace as it heaved 2.41% to $19.98. During the day, the stock rose to $20.15 and sunk to $19.57 before settling in for the price of $19.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVE posted a 52-week range of $10.72-$24.91.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 33.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 114.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.97 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.37 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.78.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 73.10% institutional ownership.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.82) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 114.00% and is forecasted to reach 4.12 in the upcoming year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.94. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.45, and its Beta score is 2.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.28.

In the same vein, CVE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.49, a figure that is expected to reach 1.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cenovus Energy Inc., CVE]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.87 million was inferior to the volume of 10.88 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.