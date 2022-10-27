CME (CME Group Inc.) climbed 2.20 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) stock priced at $171.26, up 2.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $176.36 and dropped to $171.07 before settling in for the closing price of $172.01. CME’s price has ranged from $166.58 to $256.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 5.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 24.20%. With a float of $357.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $358.64 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3480 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.39, operating margin of +56.40, and the pretax margin is +71.94.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. The insider ownership of CME Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 18,361. In this transaction Sr MD Global Head Equity & FX of this company sold 97 shares at a rate of $189.29, taking the stock ownership to the 5,334 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Sr MD Global Head Equity & FX sold 360 for $190.77, making the entire transaction worth $68,677. This insider now owns 5,431 shares in total.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.97 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +56.21 while generating a return on equity of 9.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 10.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CME Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1052.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.04, a number that is poised to hit 1.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CME Group Inc. (CME)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.62 million, its volume of 2.35 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.37.

During the past 100 days, CME Group Inc.’s (CME) raw stochastic average was set at 20.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $186.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $210.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $177.75 in the near term. At $179.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $183.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $172.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $169.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $167.17.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 63.34 billion, the company has a total of 359,436K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,690 M while annual income is 2,636 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,237 M while its latest quarter income was 662,500 K.