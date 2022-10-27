Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.65 million

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.11% to $361.41. During the day, the stock rose to $368.50 and sunk to $360.75 before settling in for the price of $369.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DECK posted a 52-week range of $212.93-$448.07.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 147.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $336.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $294.12.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.55, operating margin was +17.90 and Pretax Margin of +17.95.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 03, this organization’s President & CEO sold 3,300 shares at the rate of 315.24, making the entire transaction reach 1,040,292 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 97,672. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 12, Company’s President & CEO sold 2,925 for 349.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,022,288. This particular insider is now the holder of 100,972 in total.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.19) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +14.37 while generating a return on equity of 30.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.80% and is forecasted to reach 21.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 147.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 13.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.24, and its Beta score is 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 69.65.

In the same vein, DECK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 16.25, a figure that is expected to reach 3.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 21.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)

[Deckers Outdoor Corporation, DECK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.06% While, its Average True Range was 13.39.