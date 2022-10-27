Denbury Inc. (DEN) average volume reaches $883.88K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $95.61, plunging -3.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.6565 and dropped to $94.41 before settling in for the closing price of $97.55. Within the past 52 weeks, DEN’s price has moved between $56.59 and $104.05.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 103.50%. With a float of $48.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.76 million.

The firm has a total of 740 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.83, operating margin of +34.10, and the pretax margin is +4.57.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.53) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +4.51 while generating a return on equity of 5.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.60% during the next five years compared to 19.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Denbury Inc. (DEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.25, a number that is poised to hit 1.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denbury Inc. (DEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Denbury Inc., DEN], we can find that recorded value of 0.69 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.09.

During the past 100 days, Denbury Inc.’s (DEN) raw stochastic average was set at 79.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $96.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $97.45. The third major resistance level sits at $98.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $93.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $91.51.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.61 billion based on 49,722K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,258 M and income totals 56,000 K. The company made 482,160 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 155,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.