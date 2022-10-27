Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is 5.83% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 5.69% to $1.30. During the day, the stock rose to $1.31 and sunk to $1.24 before settling in for the price of $1.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNN posted a 52-week range of $0.91-$2.14.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 7.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 192.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $817.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $810.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2312, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2770.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 66 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -71.78, operating margin was -116.74 and Pretax Margin of +87.23.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Uranium industry. Denison Mines Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.00%, in contrast to 7.30% institutional ownership.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.01) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +94.89 while generating a return on equity of 6.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 192.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in the upcoming year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.00, and its Beta score is 1.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 59.22.

In the same vein, DNN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

[Denison Mines Corp., DNN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.0795.