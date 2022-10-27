Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) last month volatility was 10.61%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) established initial surge of 1.44% at $2.11, as the Stock market unbolted on October 26, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $2.23 and sunk to $2.025 before settling in for the price of $2.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DBD posted a 52-week range of $1.91-$11.29.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 71.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $175.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.81.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated industry. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.50%, in contrast to 85.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s Director bought 12,000 shares at the rate of 3.29, making the entire transaction reach 39,480 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 166,283. Preceding that transaction, on May 16, Company’s Director bought 7,152 for 3.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,032. This particular insider is now the holder of 100,726 in total.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by -$1.4. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 71.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.05.

In the same vein, DBD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, DBD. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.45 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock's Stochastic %D was recorded 17.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.