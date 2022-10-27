DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Moves -3.53% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.53% to $30.30. During the day, the stock rose to $31.47 and sunk to $29.81 before settling in for the price of $31.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DV posted a 52-week range of $17.22-$40.79.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $163.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $162.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.95.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 316 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.55, operating margin was +15.95 and Pretax Margin of +7.76.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 98.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 18, this organization’s Global Chief Comm. Officer sold 300 shares at the rate of 29.15, making the entire transaction reach 8,745 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 112,855. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 13, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,035 for 27.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 221,644. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,335 in total.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.81 while generating a return on equity of 4.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in the upcoming year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 104.45.

In the same vein, DV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

[DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., DV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.05% While, its Average True Range was 1.56.