e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) latest performance of -2.74% is not what was on cards

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.74% at $42.17. During the day, the stock rose to $43.76 and sunk to $42.13 before settling in for the price of $43.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELF posted a 52-week range of $20.49-$43.84.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 7.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 238.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.44.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 303 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.61, operating margin was +7.60 and Pretax Margin of +6.48.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 97.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 18, this organization’s SVP, Operations sold 1,957 shares at the rate of 42.24, making the entire transaction reach 82,664 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 114,277. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 17, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 4,166 for 40.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 170,687. This particular insider is now the holder of 366,088 in total.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 7.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 238.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $81.10, and its Beta score is 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 53.44.

In the same vein, ELF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.54 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.42% While, its Average True Range was 1.60.