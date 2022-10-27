Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) EPS growth this year is 889.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) established initial surge of 1.63% at $9.37, as the Stock market unbolted on October 26, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $9.60 and sunk to $9.1997 before settling in for the price of $9.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EC posted a 52-week range of $8.59-$18.47.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 14.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 60.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 889.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.06 billion, simultaneously with a float of $221.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.57.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 9150 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.05, operating margin was +21.99 and Pretax Margin of +31.97.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ecopetrol S.A. industry. Ecopetrol S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 1.60% institutional ownership.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.57) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +20.64 while generating a return on equity of 26.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 889.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -13.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 60.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.50, and its Beta score is 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.04.

In the same vein, EC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ecopetrol S.A., EC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.39 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.