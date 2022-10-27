Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) went up 4.90% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on October 26, 2022, Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.90% to $142.46. During the day, the stock rose to $149.50 and sunk to $136.46 before settling in for the price of $135.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WIRE posted a 52-week range of $94.39-$151.64.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 22.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 74.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 611.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $127.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $120.30.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1440 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.47, operating margin was +26.97 and Pretax Margin of +26.98.

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Encore Wire Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 97.80% institutional ownership.

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $5.14) by $5.57. This company achieved a net margin of +20.88 while generating a return on equity of 49.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 611.90% and is forecasted to reach 15.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 74.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.18, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.41.

In the same vein, WIRE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 34.09, a figure that is expected to reach 6.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 15.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Encore Wire Corporation, WIRE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.4 million was better the volume of 0.26 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.44% While, its Average True Range was 7.49.