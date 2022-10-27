Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) last month volatility was 12.91%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on October 26, 2022, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) started slowly as it slid -13.27% to $3.53. During the day, the stock rose to $4.16 and sunk to $3.53 before settling in for the price of $4.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NRGV posted a 52-week range of $3.45-$22.10.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $133.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $532.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.45.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry. Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.20%, in contrast to 36.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 25, this organization’s Director sold 16,250 shares at the rate of 3.78, making the entire transaction reach 61,394 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,590,997. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 24, Company’s Director sold 16,250 for 3.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 58,729. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,607,247 in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.3. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 44.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.13.

In the same vein, NRGV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Energy Vault Holdings Inc., NRGV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.98 million was better the volume of 0.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.