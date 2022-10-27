Enerplus Corporation (ERF) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.25

As on October 26, 2022, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.30% to $17.35. During the day, the stock rose to $17.51 and sunk to $16.81 before settling in for the price of $16.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ERF posted a 52-week range of $8.59-$18.58.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 15.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 129.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $239.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $230.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.63.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 435 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.44, operating margin was +42.41 and Pretax Margin of +22.66.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Enerplus Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 28.30% institutional ownership.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.52) by -$0.42. This company achieved a net margin of +15.81 while generating a return on equity of 45.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 129.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enerplus Corporation (ERF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.90, and its Beta score is 2.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.93.

In the same vein, ERF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.19, a figure that is expected to reach 1.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Enerplus Corporation, ERF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.76 million was lower the volume of 2.41 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.