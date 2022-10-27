ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) volume hits 115.43 million: A New Opening for Investors

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price increase of 180.23% at $4.82. During the day, the stock rose to $5.10 and sunk to $2.05 before settling in for the price of $1.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPIX posted a 52-week range of $1.40-$14.88.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $222.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.2100, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.0800.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 18, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 300,000 shares at the rate of 3.16, making the entire transaction reach 946,740 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,879,583. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 15, Company’s 10% Owner bought 241,665 for 3.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 756,798. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,579,583 in total.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.27) by $0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -26.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.16 in the upcoming year.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 43.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41.

In the same vein, EPIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.85, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX), its last 5-days Average volume was 23.75 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.85 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.5500.