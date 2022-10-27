Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) volume hits 1.14 million: A New Opening for Investors

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) started the day on October 26, 2022, remained unchanged at at $1.57. During the day, the stock rose to $1.64 and sunk to $1.55 before settling in for the price of $1.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GCI posted a 52-week range of $1.25-$6.38.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $215.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8812, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.5024.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Publishing Industry. Gannett Co. Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 68.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 08, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 500,000 shares at the rate of 2.44, making the entire transaction reach 1,220,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,836,335. Preceding that transaction, on May 25, Company’s Director sold 7,604 for 3.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,679. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gannett Co. Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.07.

In the same vein, GCI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.63 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.1119.