Genius Group Limited (GNS) EPS growth this year is -49.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price increase of 8.46% at $1.54. During the day, the stock rose to $1.98 and sunk to $1.26 before settling in for the price of $1.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNS posted a 52-week range of $1.30-$36.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -49.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.5892.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 241 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.85, operating margin was -42.73 and Pretax Margin of -48.37.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. Genius Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.19%, in contrast to 0.10% institutional ownership.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -45.54 while generating a return on equity of -11.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -49.80%.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Group Limited (GNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.79.

In the same vein, GNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.37 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.3370.