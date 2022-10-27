Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Open at price of $23.01: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 7.04% to $24.63. During the day, the stock rose to $27.80 and sunk to $22.68 before settling in for the price of $23.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GSUN posted a 52-week range of $13.41-$95.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $440.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.73.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 454 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.67, operating margin was +12.99 and Pretax Margin of +13.08.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.84%, in contrast to 0.17% institutional ownership.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.48.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 29.71.

In the same vein, GSUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05.

Technical Analysis of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

[Golden Sun Education Group Limited, GSUN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.33% While, its Average True Range was 4.34.