Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Open at price of $23.01: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 7.04% to $24.63. During the day, the stock rose to $27.80 and sunk to $22.68 before settling in for the price of $23.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GSUN posted a 52-week range of $13.41-$95.00.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now.
Sponsored
This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $440.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.73.
While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 454 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.67, operating margin was +12.99 and Pretax Margin of +13.08.
Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Ownership Facts and Figures
Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.84%, in contrast to 0.17% institutional ownership.
Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Earnings and Revenue Records
This company achieved a net margin of +7.48.
Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) Trading Performance Indicators
Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 29.71.
In the same vein, GSUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05.
Technical Analysis of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)
[Golden Sun Education Group Limited, GSUN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.33% While, its Average True Range was 4.34.