GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) 14-day ATR is 0.19: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price increase of 23.41% at $2.53. During the day, the stock rose to $2.89 and sunk to $2.08 before settling in for the price of $2.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GP posted a 52-week range of $1.91-$16.45.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 62.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.56.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 69 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.71, operating margin was -120.26 and Pretax Margin of -105.21.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.14%, in contrast to 25.82% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 24, this organization’s CEO and Chairman bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 14.70, making the entire transaction reach 147,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,153,766.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -105.21 while generating a return on equity of -42.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 62.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in the upcoming year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.26.

In the same vein, GP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.41 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.