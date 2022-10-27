Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is 25.37% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) flaunted slowness of -0.65% at $15.39, as the Stock market unbolted on October 26, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $15.79 and sunk to $15.38 before settling in for the price of $15.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLIT posted a 52-week range of $8.25-$15.65.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 4.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 141.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.20.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 935 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.75, operating margin was +3.84 and Pretax Margin of +1.75.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Harmonic Inc. industry. Harmonic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 90.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16, this organization’s President and CEO sold 150,000 shares at the rate of 12.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,800,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 428,173. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 25, Company’s SVP and CFO sold 53,585 for 11.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 608,618. This particular insider is now the holder of 96,419 in total.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.04) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.61 while generating a return on equity of 4.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 141.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harmonic Inc. (HLIT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $51.47, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 257.77.

In the same vein, HLIT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Harmonic Inc., HLIT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.92 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.