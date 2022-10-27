Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) 14-day ATR is 0.85: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on October 26, 2022, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) started slowly as it slid -7.80% to $14.06. During the day, the stock rose to $15.30 and sunk to $13.77 before settling in for the price of $15.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HA posted a 52-week range of $12.76-$24.27.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -8.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 74.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $663.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.51.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6932 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -13.03, operating margin was -24.69 and Pretax Margin of -11.61.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Airlines industry. Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 83.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 28, this organization’s Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 19.39, making the entire transaction reach 48,482 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 79,473. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s Director sold 20,000 for 17.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 356,292. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,701 in total.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.89) by $1.78. This company achieved a net margin of -9.07 while generating a return on equity of -24.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 74.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in the upcoming year.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, HA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.63, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Hawaiian Holdings Inc., HA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.96 million was better the volume of 0.98 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.