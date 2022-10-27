Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.17M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 26, 2022, Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) set off with pace as it heaved 2.44% to $9.25. During the day, the stock rose to $9.85 and sunk to $8.9101 before settling in for the price of $9.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HCAT posted a 52-week range of $8.04-$54.27.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $535.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.08.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 18, this organization’s Chief People Officer sold 648 shares at the rate of 9.53, making the entire transaction reach 6,175 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,217. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s Chief People Officer sold 648 for 10.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,122. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,865 in total.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in the upcoming year.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.02.

In the same vein, HCAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Health Catalyst Inc., HCAT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.77 million was inferior to the volume of 0.91 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.