Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.19M

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price increase of 1.15% at $22.78. During the day, the stock rose to $22.925 and sunk to $22.65 before settling in for the price of $22.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMC posted a 52-week range of $21.43-$32.15.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.71 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.70 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.23.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 5.30% institutional ownership.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.26, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.41.

In the same vein, HMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.46.

Technical Analysis of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.47 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.