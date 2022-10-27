Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is -4.67% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) started the day on October 26, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.78% at $3.85. During the day, the stock rose to $4.19 and sunk to $3.85 before settling in for the price of $3.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUSA posted a 52-week range of $1.07-$16.61.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 51.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.86.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Houston American Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 18.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s Director bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 4.37, making the entire transaction reach 65,550 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 157,976. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s 10% Owner sold 564,000 for 1.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 699,304. This particular insider is now the holder of 250,000 in total.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Houston American Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.20%.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 42.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.98.

In the same vein, HUSA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09.

Technical Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.66 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.66 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.